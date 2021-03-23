Sixers vs. Warriors Won't Feature Seth Curry vs. Steph Curry

The Curry's might've had the March 23rd showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors circled on their calendars this season as that's when Steph Curry and Seth Curry were supposed to face each other this year.

Last season, the younger Curry was a member of the Dallas Mavericks while the former MVP spent a good chunk of the year injured.

This year's matchup between the Sixers and the Warriors was set to be a fun one as the two brothers would likely engage in a three-point shootout on the floor, but recently, both have suffered unfortunate setbacks.

Last Wednesday, Seth Curry was making a fast break to the hoop in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks when he stopped and suddenly slipped right under the basket. Curry was slow to get up and had to be helped back to the locker room as he had a noticeable limp.

As expected, Seth Curry was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. Two days later, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and was told he would be re-evaluated after the matchups against the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks.

While the Sixers have yet to declare an official timeline for Curry's injury, the team wasted no time ruling him out for Tuesday's game on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

As for the elder Curry, he was ironically injured on the same night last week. After falling back off the court and into the bench area, Steph Curry suffered a tailbone contusion. While the Warriors don't believe his injury is anything too significant that will keep him off the court for a while, he will miss Tuesday's game as well.

The Sixers and the Warriors are set to tip-off at 10 pm EST. on Tuesday night.

