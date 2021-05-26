Sixers vs. Wizards: Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards tipped off Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. Having previously defeated the Wizards three out of three times in the regular season, the Sixers were expectedly favored going into the start of the first round on Sunday.

Despite being favored, Philly had its hands full with Washington. Through the first half, the Wizards not only managed to stay neck and neck with the Sixers but actually had a lead going into halftime. Considering it was just a one-point margin, the Sixers were far from on the road to defeat.

A strong first half for Tobias Harris transitioned into a strong second half from Joel Embiid. As the two standouts combined for 67 points throughout the matchup. Ben Simmons, who didn't have a spectacular scoring night, showed out everywhere else as he picked up a playoff career-high of 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the matchup.

Although it wasn't an easy win, the Sixers managed to come out on top with a solid 125-118 victory over the Wizards on Sunday afternoon. Now, the two teams will meet once again for Game 2 on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Plan on tuning into the matchup? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: WAS +310, PHI -390

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel