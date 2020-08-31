SI.com
Report: South Carolina's Dawn Staley is 'Open to Discussions' With 76ers

Justin Grasso

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for a new head coach, many potential candidates are expressing interest in the job. Count Philly native Dawn Staley as potentially one of them. According to a report from WACH FOX 57's Mike Uva, Staley "would be open to having discussions with her hometown team if they were to reach out to her."

Staley, University of South Carolina's head coach of the women's team, is well known in the sport of basketball. After competing for the University of Virginia for four seasons from 1989 to 1992, Staley became the ninth-overall pick of the 1999 WNBA Draft. After spending eight seasons in the pros, Staley was a six-time All-Star and has been recognized as one of the best players the WNBA has ever seen.

While playing in the WNBA, Staley took on a coaching job at Temple University. From 2000 to 2008, Staley helped Temple achieve a record of 172-80 and picked up four Atlantic 10 titles. Following a successful stint with the Owls, Staley then moved on to coach at the University of South Carolina in 2008. 

This year, Staley wrapped up her 12th season with the Gamecocks with an impressive record of 32-1. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the NCAA tournament was canceled. Despite having nothing to play for, Staley was named the National Coach of the Year. 

Staley has achieved a lot at the collegiate level and could have some interest coming in from the NBA. While Staley mentioned in the past, she would "rather be in the stands than on the bench," when it comes to watching the Sixers, the Gamecocks head coach wouldn't be opposed to entertaining an interview if the Sixers reached out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

