Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out vs. Sixers

After sweeping their two-game series with the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers head to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs. While no Sixers' players are on the injury report, the Spurs will be without multiple starters.

San Antonio will be without DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Potel on Sunday, as both are out for rest. They will also be without starting point guard Dejounte Murray. Who will miss Sunday's matchup due to left knee soreness.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career year with the Spurs. He enters Sunday averaging 15.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG. Only DeRozan is scoring more points per game than Murray.

Along with being one of their top scorers, Murray is also one of the Spurs' top defenders. Averaging 1.6 steals per game, just under his career-high.

DeRozan has also had one of his better seasons this year for the Spurs. In 53 games, the veteran wing is putting up 21.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 7.4 APG, leading the team in scoring and passing.

Coming down the stretch, the Sixers find themselves with the easiest remaining schedule league-wide. The Spurs are one of the two remaining teams the Sixers face that are .500 or better.

San Antonio sitting multiple starters should only lead to more of what Doc Rivers refers to as "old-school load management."

Even with multiple starters out, the Sixers can not look past this game. They have built momentum this week with three blowout wins and need to look to keep building on it.

The Sixers need to stick to their game plan of the last three games. Put the team away early, and get the starters an early exit.