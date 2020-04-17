All76ers
Steph Curry Tested for COVID-19 Before Warriors' Matchup vs. 76ers

Justin Grasso

Early on last month, the Philadelphia 76ers were out West for a four-game road trip. That was around the time the NBA was beginning to worry about just how serious the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming in the country.

At that point, the NBA suggested players shouldn't interact with fans outside of a discussion and a fist-bump. Also, the league was working on preventing media from accessing team locker rooms for the time being as well.

Drastic changes were coming for the NBA, but they didn't occur until Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. When Gobert had the opportunity to test for the coronavirus, many believed he was the first. As it turns out, that's not true.

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry was returning from a hand injury last month. After missing the majority of the season, the former league MVP was eager to get back out onto the court and get some game reps in this season before the season concluded.

Curry returned for the first time on Thursday, March 5th, to face the Toronto Raptors. Curry and the Warriors had the 76ers up next the following night, but once again, Curry was suddenly on the injury report.

"Out with an illness," was reported next to Curry's name just as the coronavirus was becoming a significant issue in California. At the time, many assumed the worst for Curry and speculated that he might've had a case of COVID-19.

Although it was never reported at the time, the Golden State star did reveal recently that he was the first NBA player to get tested for COVID-19, according to the SF Gate. Fortunately, Curry's test came back negative -- but it wouldn't be long before Gobert's diagnosis would stun the sports world. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

