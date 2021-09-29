Stephen A: Simmons Should Prove Fans Wrong, Become LeBron 2.0

When Ben Simmons entered the pros as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU, he was compared to the future Hall of Famer that is LeBron James. Since Simmons was a tall, big-bodied ball-handler that trained with James frequently early on in his career, many believed Simmons was next in line to become one of the NBA's best, and he could do it for the Sixers.

At this point, it's evident that perhaps expectations were set too high. While Simmons is a three-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and a former Rookie of the Year, his shortcomings tend to overshadow what he excels at. Not because Simmons can't expand his game -- it just seems he simply won't.

Going into his fifth NBA season, Simmons has given up on the team that drafted and offered him a max contract. Rumors speculate the on-court fit alongside Joel Embiid, and Doc Rivers' postgame comments during the season finale last year have a lot to do with his unwillingness to return to Philly.

But that's not all. As the offseason progressed, it's been suggested that Simmons simply cannot face the fans of Philadelphia. While they've supported him and have had his back for the most part during his first four seasons, Simmons likely believes they've given up on him after another disappointing playoff series.

To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, that type of belief should have the opposite effect on Simmons. And instead of the 25-year-old forcing his way out of Philly, Smith believes he should do what it takes to win them back by becoming "LeBron James 2.0" like he was supposed to when he was drafted.

"You should feel compelled to make up to the fans of Philadelphia, how you performed in the series against the Atlanta Hawks. Rather than running away from Philadelphia, you should want to run back to Philadelphia. And I'll tell you why Ben Simmons, why you should want to run back, because my brother, Ben Simmons if you are watching, you are literally a jump shot away from being LeBron James 2.0. If this brother hits 70 to 75% of his free throws. He is so special. At 6'10", with those ball-handling and passing skills, that basketball IQ, combined with his defensive prowess. This brother is an elite talent that could be a superstar in this league. I'm telling you right now, I couldn't find three places in America better to be a star in the city of Philadelphia in terms of a fan base that will come out and ride and die with you."

Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made it clear they want Ben Simmons back. Several key players on the 76ers did the same earlier this week. Unfortunately, Simmons remains firm on his stance as he's "close the chapter" on the Sixers.

Will his holdout be a successful one and land him elsewhere at some point? Only time will tell. But for now, Simmons remains a member of the 76ers, as they continue to try and work on getting the Australian star back in the mix.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.