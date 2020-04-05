All76ers
Top Stories
News

Reminder: Thanks to Stephen A. Smith, Allen Iverson-Tracy McGrady Combo Never Happened

Justin Grasso

The 'should've, could've, would've' game in sports sometimes can be tiring, but at this point in time, we've got nothing better to do. Aside from NBA 2K20 tournaments and a classic game of HORSE, there's nothing all that entertaining going on in the NBA world as far as 2020 news goes.

Therefore, some fans and analysts are dipping into the past to discuss some scenarios of what could've been. On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers were topic of discussion as a potential trade rumor from 1999 made its rounds on Twitter.

When a Twitter user, @TrevRichHD, tweeted out a picture with a rumored trade rumor from decades ago involving Tracy McGrady and the Sixers, it got the attention of ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith.

The picture revealed the following text:

"In 1999, the Raptors had a deal in place to send McGrady and a first-round pick to the 76ers for Larry Hughes. Toronto got cold feet and backed out after Stephen A. Smith broke the news. Allen Iverson was only 24 at the time. Could that have been the best backcourt ever?"

Now, this picture creeps into what would be considered meme territory since there's no sourcing. However, there wasn't a need for fact-checking after Stephen A. Smith himself caught wind of the tweet and decided to confirm the report.

Let's be clear; this isn't actually considered to be "news" at the moment. Former 76ers General Manager Billy King revealed this scenario multiple times, most recently dating back to 2017. However, this does mark the first time we can recall Stephen A. admitting he might've caused Toronto to get cold feet. While Stephen A's report might've spoiled something that could've been great in basketball back in 1999, it's difficult not to issue props to him for getting the scoop. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Glenn Robinson III Has NBA Free Agency on His Mind

Glenn Robinson III's future with the Sixers is uncertain. While he admits he was getting comfortable with the team before the suspension, NBA Free Agency is still on his mind.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players NBA Should Consider for ESPN's HORSE Game

The NBA plans to broadcast a game of HORSE between quarantined players. If they consider any Philadelphia 76ers, there are three who would make the game quite interesting.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Mike Leach Will Have to Pay for a Controversial Tweet

College football coach Mike Leach has lost a player due to one of his offensive tweets.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Several 'High-Profile' Players Will Compete in HORSE on ESPN

Hosting a game of HORSE on ESPN will be the NBA's latest attempt at entertaining fans.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Re-Visiting Ben Simmons' Last Press Conference

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons would've been re-evaluated on Wednesday, as his three-week mark was up. Obviously, that won't happen now, but where was Simmons at with his rehab at the time?

Justin Grasso

NBA: What We've Learned About Donald Trump's Saturday Conference Call

On Saturday, President Donald Trump held a conference call among all major sports commissioners, including NBA's Adam Silver.

Justin Grasso

NBA Legend Kober Bryant Elected to Hall of Fame

Justin Grasso

Worst-Case Scenario Happens for Sixers in 2020 NBA Playoffs Simulation

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro recently simulated the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and the worst-case scenario happens for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Report: NBA Could Follow China's CBA And Shut This Season Down

The NBA has kept a close eye on the Chinese Basketball Association, and after hearing about their shutdown, the NBA is angling towards the same direction.

Justin Grasso

How 76ers Are Helping With COVID-19 Relief in Philadelphia

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers have done a lot so far for COVID-19 relief in the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso