James Harden's first playoff impression with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn't necessarily been ideal. As the Sixers need Harden to step up and help take some of the load off of Joel Embiid's back on the offensive end, the ten-time All-Star hasn't been as effective as the Sixers would like him to be.

Five games in, Harden has averaged 37-percent from the field and under 40-percent from three on 5.8 attempts per game. While Harden's nine assists per game have been critical as the Sixers needed a playmaking point guard as Tyrese Maxey is still developing, the superstar's 18 points per game in 40 minutes of action isn't cutting it.

Some speculate that Harden's hamstring might be affecting his play right now. Others speculate that Harden's best days are simply behind him. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, he makes a bold claim that Harden is healthy and still has it but is actually looking regressed because he wants the Sixers to make a critical change.

Stephen A's Wild Claim

"If things don’t work out, Doc Rivers is gonna be gone and Mike D’Antoni is gonna be in there. Who wants Mike D’Antoni as the coach? We all know. Daryl Morey is one of them. James Harden is another. Is that gonna happen if James Harden is looking all-world? Is that gonna happen if Philadelphia’s winning…What I’m saying to you is this: James Harden. You can talk about he’s struggling all you want to. All I’m saying is can we ask the question? Is he really this inefficient? I’ve never seen it." h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire

Rumors in the past have hinted that the Sixers could replace Doc Rivers with former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni if Rivers fails to meet expectations in Philadelphia. While there haven't been any indications that could happen, Stephen A. Smith seemingly bought into those rumors as he's under the impression that Harden and Daryl Morey both want a reunion with the former Sixers assistant.

