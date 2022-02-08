Stephen A. Smith Advises Against Sixers Sending Simmons to Nets

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline just days away, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the key teams to watch as they are fielding offers from teams that are interested in potentially taking on the disgruntled three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

Lately, no team has been linked to Simmons and the Sixers more than the Brooklyn Nets. As the Nets struggle with Kevin Durant out of the lineup and Kyrie Irving serving a part-time role, James Harden is reportedly growing disgruntled.

Regardless of whether Harden gets moved before Thursday's deadline or not, the star guard is likely going to become a free agent this upcoming offseason. Therefore, the Sixers have been reportedly eyeing up Harden for weeks now.

A Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster deal seems unlikely to get done before Thursday, but you can never say never. As the trade rumors continue to heat up, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith advises against the Sixers trading Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. Not because he doesn't think Harden would thrive in Philadelphia, but because he thinks the Nets would become dominant with Simmons.

Stephen A's Take

"I think that if Daryl Morey traded Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, it would be one of the stupidest things that he has done in his career. I really do. In my opinion, there are two teams, and one of them is not even an issue because they don’t want Ben Simmons, they’re fine with what they have, but there are two teams that you don’t put a Ben Simmons on. It is Golden State and it is Brooklyn because those are the two teams where his skill set, what we lament about his lack of shooting ability doesn’t apply." "He would be a roadblock and an impediment to Philadelphia for years. Now, somebody might figure out how to beat them, but I’m talking about strictly Philadelphia. Brooklyn would be standing in their way because I don’t believe an Embiid with a Harden beat a KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons. I don’t believe that. I believe Brooklyn would perpetually stand in Philadelphia’s way. You don’t trade a Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. You trade them out west or you trade him to some team that ain’t going no damn place, but you don’t trade him to Brooklyn. You don’t do it." h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

In Philadelphia, Simmons was expected to be a face of the franchise. The team needed him to help take over and step out of his comfort zone. More often than not, Simmons failed to rise against the pressure.

With the Nets, the situation would be slightly different. Not only would Brooklyn have Simmons surrounded by an MVP winner in Kevin Durant, but he would also have another All-Star in Kyrie Irving playing alongside him.

And unlike his days in Philadelphia, where he was the second star, Simmons would become the third star in Brooklyn, surrounded by players that are a good fit. And Stephen A. Smith believes the Sixers would live to regret sending Simmons to a potentially better situation for himself on a team that's a direct competitor to the Sixers.

