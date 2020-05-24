Tobias Harris Reveals Boban Marjanovic is Working on a YouTube Channel

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers split up the duo that is Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. The two former teammates became best friends during their previous stints in Detroit and Los Angeles, and at a point last season, the Sixers kept the duo together by offering them a change of scenery at the trade deadline.

For a moment, it seemed the 'Bobi and Tobi' show would never end, but last year's free agency period sent Harris and Marjanovic in separate directions. Harris stayed put in Philadelphia by signing a max deal. Meanwhile, Boban took his talents to Dallas.

While Harris wasn't exactly thrilled about the duo splitting up last summer, the 76ers veteran recently revealed that there are plans to reunite with Boban. And when Bobi and Tobi get back together, apparently they will work on creating more content for the internet, which will go on Boban's YouTube account, according to Harris.

"We probably speak two, three times a week," Harris said in regards to Boban Marjanovic on Fox Sports' 'Let It Fly' podcast. "He's working on his YouTube channel right now. So he's getting that started. The other day he was like, 'Look man, we need to do this.' So I'm like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' He's like, 'Open up the map.' I'm like, 'What map?' He goes, 'The map on the phone!'

"So, alright. And then he's like, 'Listen, let's meet between Dallas and Philly, and do the Bobi & Tobi show.' I'm like, 'What? I'm not getting on a plane.' He goes, 'Just drive!' I'm like, 'I'm not driving eight hours to do your show!'" [h/t Adam Hermann]

The internet could use some more Bobi and Tobi content right about now. As basketball remains on hold for potentially another month or two, Sixers fans would surely be into seeing a Bobi and Tobi reunion during the hiatus.

