All76ers
Top Stories
News

Tobias Harris Reveals Boban Marjanovic is Working on a YouTube Channel

Justin Grasso

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers split up the duo that is Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. The two former teammates became best friends during their previous stints in Detroit and Los Angeles, and at a point last season, the Sixers kept the duo together by offering them a change of scenery at the trade deadline.

For a moment, it seemed the 'Bobi and Tobi' show would never end, but last year's free agency period sent Harris and Marjanovic in separate directions. Harris stayed put in Philadelphia by signing a max deal. Meanwhile, Boban took his talents to Dallas. 

While Harris wasn't exactly thrilled about the duo splitting up last summer, the 76ers veteran recently revealed that there are plans to reunite with Boban. And when Bobi and Tobi get back together, apparently they will work on creating more content for the internet, which will go on Boban's YouTube account, according to Harris.

"We probably speak two, three times a week," Harris said in regards to Boban Marjanovic on Fox Sports' 'Let It Fly' podcast. "He's working on his YouTube channel right now. So he's getting that started. The other day he was like, 'Look man, we need to do this.' So I'm like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' He's like, 'Open up the map.' I'm like, 'What map?' He goes, 'The map on the phone!' 

"So, alright. And then he's like, 'Listen, let's meet between Dallas and Philly, and do the Bobi & Tobi show.' I'm like, 'What? I'm not getting on a plane.' He goes, 'Just drive!' I'm like, 'I'm not driving eight hours to do your show!'" [h/t Adam Hermann]

The internet could use some more Bobi and Tobi content right about now. As basketball remains on hold for potentially another month or two, Sixers fans would surely be into seeing a Bobi and Tobi reunion during the hiatus.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Seven-Game Playoff Series Still in Play?

As the NBA looks to get the season started up again soon, many reports indicate that a shortened season won't come with a shortened playoff schedule.

Justin Grasso

76ers: T.J. McConnell Believes Ben Simmons Critics are 'Unfair'

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell believes that the criticism Ben Simmons receives is unfair.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Defends Philly Boobirds

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott seems to embrace the struggles that Philly fans cause when they boo the home team.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Survive the NBA Postseason Without Fans?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a real home-court advantage in South Philly. Without the their fans, though, they have proven to struggle. Can the Sixers survive this year's NBA postseason without a crowd to feed off?

Justin Grasso

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility in New Jersey Remains Closed

As the rest of the NBA begins to open up practice facilities, the Philadelphia 76ers' facility in Camden, New Jersey remains closed.

Justin Grasso

Tracy McGrady Calls Out 76ers' Joel Embiid for Inconsistency

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently called out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for being inconsistent on the court.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Calls Time Off an 'Unexpected Blessing'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford sees the NBA hiatus as an unexpected blessing in some ways.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jim Fixx's legacy resonates amid pandemic

SI's Daily Cover looks at the story of Jim Fixx, the co-founder of Nike who helped kickstart the fitness revolution in America by proving the mental and physical health benefits of running.

SI Wire

Best of SI: Chase Elliott Flips Off Kyle Busch After Getting Spun Into a Wall

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: drama on the NASCAR track, Paul Pierce’s ridiculous LeBron take and more.

SI Wire

Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers 2 Key Points on Potential NBA Return

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently offered two key points on an NBA return.

Justin Grasso