Tobias Harris Botches J. Cole Lyrics During Awkward Postgame Interview

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has always been a player known for having a famous doppelgänger. The Islip, New York-born hooper, has always reminded certain NBA fans of platinum-selling rap artist J. Cole.

Harris isn't oblivious to the comparisons. Ever since he's been on the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris has heard a lot about how much he looks like J. Cole even though the rapper has a much different hairstyle these days, making it harder to buy into the comparisons.

But NBA on TNT Tuesday host Adam Lefkoe took it a step further this week. Not only does he believe Harris and J. Cole look alike -- he also thinks they sound alike too. So, after the Sixers took on the Golden State Warriors on TNT Tuesday night, Lefkoe had the opportunity to shoot his shot and try to get Harris to recite J. Cole lyrics.

"Tobias, before we let you go, I have one request," Lefkoe said. "Can you say, 'No such thing as a life that's better than yours?'" When Lefkoe said the lyrics from Cole's popular track 'Love Yourz' off the 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, he must not have sold it well enough to Harris, who didn't understand what exactly was going on.

Harris said the phrase, as requested, but the exchange between Lefkoe and the Sixers forward was extremely awkward. At first, it seemed Harris might've been slightly annoyed at the fact he just wrapped up a tight game on the road and had to hear that he looks and sounds like J. Cole for the millionth time.

However, that's not what made Harris' reciting of the lyrics so off and awkward. Late on Tuesday night (or early on Wednesday morning for the East Coast folks), Harris took to Twitter to explain what went wrong during the interview.

As it turns out, Harris didn't catch on to what was going on at that very moment. Instead of reciting the lyrics, Harris thought he was being asked to repeat lines for a Life Vest advertisement live on TV following the game.

Eventually, Harris caught on and couldn't get that headset off any quicker. The interview was awkward but funny since Harris had a good time with it. And if there's one thing we learned, it's that Tobias Harris would not be a good voiceover option for advertisements -- and Adam Lefkoe is not great at reciting rap lyrics.

