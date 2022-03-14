The Philadelphia 76ers' record since coming back from the 2022 NBA All-Star break has been nearly perfect. With six wins and just two losses, the Sixers have been on quite a roll as they continue climbing the ranks.

On Thursday night, the Sixers were coming off of their second loss since coming back from the All-Star break. After coming up way short to the Brooklyn Nets by taking on a 29-point loss, the Sixers had a prime opportunity to bounce back against the bottom-seeded Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

But the Magic weren't going to let the Sixers collect a victory that easy. In the first half of action, the Sixers were outscored 59-47. Once again, the Sixers had another rough shooting half as they went 34-percent from the field and under 30-percent from three.

Fortunately, the Sixers picked it up in the second half. After outscoring Orlando in each of the final two quarters, the Sixers avoided another ugly loss in regulation. However, they couldn't complete the comeback.

Instead, the Sixers and the Magic needed an additional period to settle the score. Going into overtime, Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring with 33 points. But Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserved a lot of credit for keeping the team afloat early on as his 23 points at the end of regulation was key.

Harris Comes Up Huge

Not only did Harris help form a productive scoring trio with Embiid and James Harden on Sunday night, but he hit the biggest shot of the night that put the Magic away. In what looked like a play that was for Harden to get the Sixers' go-ahead bucket, the star guard kicked it out to Harris, who had a perfect catch-and-shoot opportunity.

Without hesitation, Harris launched the three off of the pass from Harden and knocked down his third triple of the night.

“We drew up like an ISO to kind of get James and Jo in the pick-and-roll and it was just the way to defense was shifted at that moment,” Harris revealed after the game. “James kicked out the pass and I got an open look and was able to get it to fall and see it go through the net. It was just a great read a great pass. It wasn’t how we drew up the play, but it was kind of what came about through just the actions in it. So it was a great offensive possession right there.”

By outscoring the Magic 12-10 in the overtime quarter, the Sixers came out on top with a 116-114 win over Orlando. Harris' 26-point effort tied with James Harden as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid, who put up 35 points.

Although Sunday's win over the Magic wasn't as easy as many expected it to be for the Sixers, they'll take the victory however they can get it. And seeing Harris come up big for Philly after struggling on the offensive end lately was certainly a positive sign for the Sixers on Sunday night.

