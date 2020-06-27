Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the biggest threats in the Eastern Conference. Many believed that when Kawhi Leonard left the world champion Toronto Raptors, the Eastern Conference opened a door for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers to compete for the No. 1 seed.

The Bucks lived up to that offseason hype throughout the year. The 76ers -- not so much. It's no secret that before the NBA suspended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the Sixers were one of the most underwhelming teams in the NBA.

They went from being touted as potential number one contenders to struggling to lock in a top seed for home-court advantage for this year's playoffs. While home-court advantage is no longer existent this season, the Sixers still have eight games left in the regular season to at least improve their playoff seeding within the Eastern Conference.

Regardless of where the Sixers end up in terms of rankings by the end of August, the team's veteran forward Tobias Harris believes his team could be in a much better position than they were before the season went on a hiatus.

"I'll keep it real, we haven't had the best chemistry throughout the whole year," Harris said on First Take Friday morning. "It took us a while to kind of get everyone together. We battled injuries from the start to the end. We haven't met our expectations so far this year, but we have a new opportunity in Orlando to go out and just play ball and really scratch a new surface of what we can accomplish. I believe that when we go out here and go hoop, we have a chance to win a championship."

Harris highlighted injuries and a lack of chemistry as to why the Sixers disappointed this season. To the fans, both of those issues were apparent throughout the year. However, during the off-time, injured Sixers were able to get healthy once again as the entire team stayed in contact with each other consistently, building a solid locker room bond. It's unclear just how well the Sixers will compete in a neutral setting without fans in the stands, but it sounds like health, and a lack of chemistry might not be as big of an issue when the Sixers return to the court on August 1st.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_