Tobias Harris Could Miss 76ers vs. Jazz With Latest Setback

As the Philadelphia 76ers hope to find consistency regarding good health with their starting five, the team could find themselves dealing with a setback on Saturday night as Sixers’ veteran forward Tobias Harris is questionable to play.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Harris is dealing with knee soreness, which obviously stems from the in-game setback he suffered in Thursday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the first half of the Thunder matchup, Harris landed awkwardly while going up for a shot at the rim. The veteran forward was down on the ground for a bit and received attention from the Philadelphia training staff as players were instructed to head to the bench.

Harris wouldn’t be down for long. With some assistance, he was helped up off the floor and walked gingerly back to the Sixers’ locker room. Based on how it looked, it was hard to imagine Harris would return to action, but the veteran forward wasted no time getting back onto the floor.

The Sixers got nearly 33 minutes out of Harris on Thursday night against the Thunder. In the matchup, Harris shot 5-13 from the field, draining just two of his seven threes. He wrapped up the night with 13 points as the Sixers came up short of the Thunder with a 133-114 loss.

With a matchup against the Utah Jazz in play for Saturday night, Harris’ potential absence could be significant for the Sixers. If he can’t get the nod to play, the Sixers might look to utilize their three-guard starting five, adding De’Anthony Melton back in the mix to play alongside Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

If Harris misses Saturday’s game, it will mark just the fourth time he sits out for a matchup. Earlier in the year, Harris missed two-straight games against Milwaukee and Minnesota in November. After returning for an 11-game stretch, Harris missed one more outing on December 16 against Golden State.

The last time the Sixers played the Jazz, Harris appeared on the court for 31 minutes. He knocked down four of his 12 shots from the field and scored eight points. In addition, Harris collected six rebounds and produced two assists.

On Saturday, the Sixers and the Jazz are set for a 9:00 PM tip-off.

