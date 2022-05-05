Tobias Harris Highlights Changes Sixers Need to Make for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series against the Miami Heat hasn't gone as planned. While the Sixers knew they would be without their top star Joel Embiid for the first two games, the team was confident they could steal a game on the road.

Two games into the series, the Sixers failed to accomplish that goal. A lack of effort and opportunities isn't the reason why the Sixers came up short. While Philadelphia played hard and found plenty of great looks from the field in Games 1 and 2, shots simply weren't falling from deep.

In Game 1, the Sixers failed to make more than 20-percent of their threes. While they shot at a higher percentage in Game 2, they still struggled mightily as they went just 8-30 from deep.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers encouraged his team to keep shooting their slump following Wednesday's loss. And 76ers' veteran forward Tobias Harris highlighted some key changes his team could make in order for them to find success in Game 3.

"There are for sure some tweaks that we can make," said Harris on Wednesday. "Truthfully, you get some more stops out, and you can get out in transition. That’s first."

While the Sixers fought hard on defense and had plenty of open looks on offense on Wednesday, the Heat still got the shots they wanted as they drained 51-percent of their shots from the field and knocked down 48-percent of their threes.

"Then, just figuring out where we can get into the gaps and kick out and get some open looks," Harris continued. "We have to stay with that. We haven’t made as many shots as we would like, but we have to know that we have great shooters on the team and guys that can make shots and stay confident and just stick with the script.”

Despite going down 2-0 in the second-round series, Harris and the Sixers aren't panicking. As they know their game plan could work if the team could simply execute better, they'll stick to the script in hopes of snagging two-straight wins at home to make it a close series once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.