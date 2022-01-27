Tobias Harris Misses Shootaround Ahead of Lakers Game

Skip to main content
Tobias Harris Misses Sixers' Shootaround Ahead of Lakers Game

Tobias Harris Misses Sixers' Shootaround Ahead of Lakers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in South Philly. As expected, the Sixers will miss a couple of key players as they continue to deal with setbacks.

Philadelphia's backup guard Shake Milton has been ruled out once again as he continues to heal up from a back contusion, which he suffered earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the starting shooting guard Seth Curry will miss his fourth-straight game. Lately, Curry's had a sore ankle. Therefore, he's been resting up.

In addition to Milton and Curry, the Sixers still have Danny Green listed on the injury report. After missing the last seven games, Green is finally upgraded to questionable and on pace to finally make his return against the Lakers.

One player who was absent on the injury report but also absent at the Thursday morning shootaround session was Sixers veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

Read More

According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Sixers confirmed that Harris was not a participant this morning. Per Levick's report, Harris is dealing with a non-COVID illness at this time.

Will Harris Play on Thursday?

Harris missing Thursday's shootaround with an illness is unfortunate, but his recent setback isn't supposed to keep him off the court on Thursday.

While he was absent on Thursday morning, the Sixers believe that shouldn't affect his playing status for Thursday night.

Losing Harris ahead of the Los Angeles matchup would be a tough blow for the Sixers. While Joel Embiid has been doing a lot of heavy lifting for the team, Harris has been a stellar co-star for the big man lately.

Over the last four games, Harris has averaged 23 points while draining 57-percent of his shots and 56-percent of his threes. The Sixers will need Harris to keep up his solid play so they can continue to climb up the rankings in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_17564060_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Misses Shootaround Ahead of Lakers Game

54 seconds ago
USATSI_17563373_168388689_lowres
News

Frustrated James Harden Reacts to Trade Rumors

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17392085_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Could Return vs. Lakers on Thursday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17564209_168388689_lowres
News

Kendrick Perkins Claims Harden Has 'Serious Interest' in Joining Sixers

17 hours ago
USATSI_17563880_168388689_lowres
News

Willy Hernangomez Left Exhausted After Facing Joel Embiid

19 hours ago
USATSI_17564058_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Rivers Credit Tobias Harris for Stellar Game vs. Pelicans

23 hours ago
USATSI_17354278_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Assign Several Prospects to NBA G League

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17564061_168388689_lowres
News

Player Observations After Sixers Defeat New Orleans at Home

Jan 26, 2022