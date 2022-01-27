Tobias Harris Misses Shootaround Ahead of Lakers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in South Philly. As expected, the Sixers will miss a couple of key players as they continue to deal with setbacks.

Philadelphia's backup guard Shake Milton has been ruled out once again as he continues to heal up from a back contusion, which he suffered earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the starting shooting guard Seth Curry will miss his fourth-straight game. Lately, Curry's had a sore ankle. Therefore, he's been resting up.

In addition to Milton and Curry, the Sixers still have Danny Green listed on the injury report. After missing the last seven games, Green is finally upgraded to questionable and on pace to finally make his return against the Lakers.

One player who was absent on the injury report but also absent at the Thursday morning shootaround session was Sixers veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Sixers confirmed that Harris was not a participant this morning. Per Levick's report, Harris is dealing with a non-COVID illness at this time.

Will Harris Play on Thursday?

Harris missing Thursday's shootaround with an illness is unfortunate, but his recent setback isn't supposed to keep him off the court on Thursday.

While he was absent on Thursday morning, the Sixers believe that shouldn't affect his playing status for Thursday night.

Losing Harris ahead of the Los Angeles matchup would be a tough blow for the Sixers. While Joel Embiid has been doing a lot of heavy lifting for the team, Harris has been a stellar co-star for the big man lately.

Over the last four games, Harris has averaged 23 points while draining 57-percent of his shots and 56-percent of his threes. The Sixers will need Harris to keep up his solid play so they can continue to climb up the rankings in the Eastern Conference.

