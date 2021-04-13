Tobias Harris Recently Re-Visited Boban Marjanovic, Luka Doncic Saga

Since 2016, NBA standouts Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris have been best friends. Ever since they met as teammates on the Detroit Pistons, Harris and Boban clicked and formed a close friendship during their time in Detroit.

In 2018, Harris and Marjanovic were both traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and could continue the now-famous 'Adventures of Bobi and Tobi.' And as the 2019 NBA trade deadline approached, it seemed the two could possibly get split up as Harris was on the trade block, but they both ended up being a package deal once again as they were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It wasn't until the 2019 offseason when Harris and Marjanovic eventually split. Harris, who had a max contract offer from the Sixers, remained in Philly. Boban, on the other hand, inked a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

That's when the Bobi-Tobi connection took a hilariously odd turn. As somebody who gets along with everybody, Boban Marjanovic made friends quickly in Dallas. And as the 2019-2020 NBA season progressed, the Mavericks' social media team allowed fans to find out that Boban and Mavs star Luka Doncic formed a similar friendship that Boban had with Harris.

Of course, Harris played into the fun. Throughout the entire NBA bubble experience down in Orlando, Florida, Harris kept entertaining fans with a faux controversy with his former teammate. While Harris admits he was just having fun with the situation, his best friend was nervous the Sixers forward was taking it seriously.

"You know, the funniest thing about Bobi, though," Harris told Sports Illustrated. "Any time a social media post would be with him and Luka, people would be tagging me, 'Tobias is punching the air right now.'

"Meanwhile, I'm just at my house sipping wine. But any time a post of them would go up, Bobi would call me. He wouldn't even talk about the post, he would just be like, 'What's up, brother?' I would say, 'You're just calling me because of the post with Luka.' And he would go, 'No, I'm just calling to check on my friend.'"

The timing of Boban's calls to Harris made it obvious that the big man felt bad, but the Mavericks center never wanted to admit it.

"He would just be like 'No, friend, you know we're best buddies,'" Harris continued. "I would say, 'Yeah, I know I know.' But that's just the type of guy he is. I think he thinks I was like super sad, but meanwhile, I was like, this is social media world."

As expected, Luka and Boban's friendship did not actually affect the Tobi-Bobi connection. Not only are Harris and Boban still very close, but they've become co-stars in a series of commercials for Goldfish. Although they're still competitors and aren't be friends for a couple of hours twice a year when they face each other, the two continue to stay close when they aren't competing against each other.

