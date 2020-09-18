Trade Suggestion Includes 76ers Picking up Buddy Hield From Kings

It's hypothetical trade season in the NBA, and Bleacher Report has been quite busy including the Philadelphia 76ers in a handful of potential trade scenarios so far this offseason. As we know, the Sixers were rumored to have considered trading for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul this season -- but should they look to the Sacramento Kings for a possible trade to acquire Buddy Hield?

BR's Zach Buckley explored the idea this week. In the hypothetical trade package, Buckley has the Sixers sending veteran big man Al Horford to the Kings for Hield. Since the Kings more than likely will need more than just swapping a player for a player, Philly would also be sending the No. 34 pick and No. 36 pick for the upcoming draft.

"How does that old saying about one team's financial trash becoming another's basketball treasure go?" "Hield is almost the ideal addition for Philly. The Sixers desperately need shooting, and he offers more of it than just about anyone. He has the sixth-most triples since entering the Association in 2016, and his 41.1 percent conversion rate ranks 14th-best among the 298 players with 100-plus threes over this stretch."

Philly's worst-kept secret in 2019-2020 was that they needed shooters to complement their two superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Without reliable shooting, the fit between the two All-Stars is awkward as their lack of shooting doesn't help with spacing. Hield wouldn't be an end-all, be-all solution for the Sixers' problems, but he would be a massive upgrade to the squad.

Trading Al Horford will be a tall task for the Sixers, but it's worth noting the Kings had an interest in the veteran big man just last offseason. As long as Sacramento believes Horford still has gas left in the tank despite what they've seen from Horford's lone season on the Sixers, then a deal could be possible.

