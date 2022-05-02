Tyler Herro, Several Notable Miami Heat Players Questionable vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a significant injury concern heading into their Game 1 matchup of the second round against the Miami Heat. As Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during the first round, Embiid won't have the opportunity to play on Monday night.

While the Sixers are certainly missing the best player in the series, as Embiid was an MVP finalist and the league's leading scorer this season, the Miami Heat certainly have a larger quantity of players who are in danger of missing the matchup.

The Heat listed their starting guard Kyle Lowry as out on Sunday afternoon. According to the team, Lowry's hamstring strain continues to bother him and will force him to miss the first game of the second-round series.

Lowry isn't the only one battling an injury concern on Monday. Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to knee inflammation. While Butler isn't guaranteed to play on Monday, his Saturday afternoon media availability indicated he'd likely be ready to go as he believes his knee will hold up for Game 1.

A Look at the Rest of the Squad

In addition to Butler and Lowry, the Heat have numerous critical players on the injury report heading into Monday's game. Miami's standout reserve Tyler Herro is one of them.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Tyler Herro was dealing with a non-COVID illness. According to Miami's injury report, Herro has a respiratory illness. On the morning of the Game 1 matchup, Herro is considered questionable by the Heat.

Along with Herro, the Heat also listed Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker as questionable. With the game set to tip-off at 7:30 PM, the Sixers will be keeping an eye on Miami's injury report as many players are currently in question.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.