Tyler Johnson's Stint With Sixers Concludes After Three Games

This season, one of the Philadelphia 76ers' few roster moves was to add the veteran guard Tyler Johnson for a temporary stint. As the Sixers battled through injuries and illnesses, they found out that one of their matchups would be postponed as they were unlikely to have the league's minimum of eight players available to play.

Philly was one of many NBA teams allowed to use the hardship exception. Therefore, they were permitted to add a player to their roster without cutting anybody to make room. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson became their newest addition.

Although the reports of the Sixers adding Johnson came out ahead of the Sixers' matchup against the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago, the signing didn't become official until December 22.

As the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Johnson joined the team's rotation during his second day with the squad. He checked in for 11 minutes during his Sixers debut and went 1-3 from the field, putting up three points.

The following game, Johnson checked in for 16 minutes, went 2-4 from the field, and scored five points. His second outing with the Sixers against the Washington Wizards ended up being his best as Johnson scored three points off of 33-percent shooting from the field in his third performance against the Toronto Raptors.

While Johnson still had a game left on his original ten-day deal, he missed the outing against the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Unfortunately for Johnson, that Tuesday night matchup in Toronto would be his last in a 76ers uniform.

Time's Up

There have been a lot of ten-day contracts distributed around the league. Sometimes, players are fortunate to get offered a second ten-day deal with a team to extend their time. More often than not, players are finished once their time expires.

For Tyler Johnson, he falls under the latter category for the Sixers. Although his presence in the health and safety protocol probably would've kept him off the court for Philadelphia's Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, Johnson wasn't listed on the Sixers' injury report at all.

However, it wasn't because he was cleared from the protocol -- but because the Sixers decided not to move further with the veteran guard.

Although his time in Philly was short-lived, Johnson got an opportunity to prove that he's still a fearless shooter on the court. Whether his three-game showcase with the Sixers will land him a chance elsewhere or not is currently unclear.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.