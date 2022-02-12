Tyrese Maxey is Eager to Join Forces With James Harden on Sixers

There might've been a point throughout the final week of the NBA trade deadline being open that Tyrese Maxey thought he might get moved. As the young guard's name popped up in rumors, he didn't let anything bother him.

Fortunately, Maxey remains in the same situation following the deadline, even after the Sixers made the blockbuster trade they've been negotiating over the last week.

For Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks, the Sixers will welcome the superstar guard James Harden and the veteran forward Paul Millsap.

Last season, an All-Star guard on the roster caused Maxey to come off the bench. With Harden in the mix, Maxey will more than likely remain in the starting lineup and have an opportunity to play alongside Harden. For that, the young guard is excited.

Maxey Reacts to the Harden Acquisition

"He's a great scorer, great passer, the way he reads the defense is incredible," said Maxey in regards to Harden, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. "I just, I can't wait to learn as much as I can. So, watch a little film and just converse and try to see who he is as a person. That'll be great."

Harden enters Philadelphia as one of the most accomplished players in the NBA today. As a former MVP, ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team selection, and a three-time NBA scoring champion, Harden immediately becomes the best player to join forces with not only Maxey but Philadelphia's star center Joel Embiid as well.

Maxey hasn't had the chance to converse with Harden just yet, but he remains excited for the day that Harden and himself link up in Philadelphia's backcourt.

"No conversation with James yet," he said. "Like I said, I honestly just can't wait till he gets here, and we're gonna go from there. I appreciate his comments. I saw some of them, and I appreciate them, and I just want to learn from him as much as I can. We're gonna go out there and try to compete and try to and try to win at the highest level."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.