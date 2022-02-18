Maxey, Thybulle Appear in Adam Sandler's New Trailer

Skip to main content
Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Appear in Adam Sandler's New Movie Trailer

Over the summer, select Philadelphia 76ers players stayed busy as they took their skills on the court from the small screen to the big screen as they were a part of a new film led by award-winning actor Adam Sandler.

'Hustle,' an upcoming sports film directed by Jeremiah Zagar and starring Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, filmed in Philadelphia during the NBA offseason.

Considering the filming was done in the City of Brotherly Love, it only made sense to include the city's professional basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers. While there aren't any Sixers starring in the film, there was a report that several players are expected to make cameos.

And when the official trailer for the movie dropped on Friday morning, several current and former Sixers were spotted.

A Look at the Trailer

At one point, Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey along with the third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle are briefly spotted in their Sixers warmup gear.

In addition to Maxey and Thybulle, Sixers' veteran forward Tobias Harris is seen as well as now-former Sixers guard Seth Curry.

At the time of filming, Curry was a member of the 76ers and lived around the area. These days, though, Curry's a member of the Brooklyn Nets as he was a part of the trade that sent Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and himself to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The movie about a former basketball scout who tries to remake his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA is slated to be released on June 10, 2022.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

