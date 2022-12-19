Tyrese Maxey Remains Out as Raptors Visit 76ers

Four weeks after going down with an injury, Tyrese Maxey remains off the floor.

When Tyrese Maxey was initially diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot, the young guard was reportedly on pace to miss three to four weeks worth of action. Last Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors was the official four-week mark.

Maxey missed his 13th straight game when the Warriors came to town last week. When the Sixers host the Toronto Raptors, Maxey will make it 14 in a row as he has yet to be cleared to practice fully.

Last week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hoped to slip Maxey into the team’s Thursday morning practice ahead of the Golden State game. After the session, the Sixers’ head coach revealed it didn’t happen.

“He’s nowhere near where we thought. Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it,” said Rivers.

The head coach then later added that it could be a couple more weeks before Maxey’s back on the floor.

“I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks,” Rivers continued. “I’m making that up, but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple of weeks. He can shoot, he can run a straight line, but that’s it. We’re just going to be patient. He can sprint straight, he just can’t cut or stop. He may get better in three days, five or six days, but I don’t see that happening, is what I’m saying. This is an uneducated guess, but I just can’t imagine him playing anytime soon.”

After Monday’s matchup against the Raptors, the Sixers will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Then, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in town on Friday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Maxey is expected to return before the Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks. That leaves the Pistons and Clippers matchups as two target games for Maxey and the Sixers.

The fact that Maxey hasn’t had a full practice yet is concerning, but the Sixers shouldn’t feel rushed to get him back on the floor if his body isn’t ready.

