Tyrese Maxey to Replace Davion Mitchell in Clorox Clutch Challenge

When the young stars of the NBA take the court for the Rising Stars games on Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will have more of a role as he's been named a replacement for one of the events.

Originally, Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell was expected to be one of eight participants in the Clorox Clutch Challenge on Friday night.

Unfortunately, Mitchell recently suffered an injury. Therefore, he won't participate in the event. The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Mitchell will be replaced by Tyrese Maxey.

The Announcement

Per the NBA, Maxey will team up with Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes. They'll be one of four teams participating. In addition to Barnes and Maxey, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley, Michael Foster Jr., and Fanbo Zeng will be the other participants in the challenge.

The Clorox Clutch Challenge is a team shooting competition. Teams will compete to make shots from five locations on the court tied to iconic shots made by members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in the NBA Playoffs. The locations are inspired by Ray Allen, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Damian Lillard, and Reggie Miller.

The players on each team must alternate shots, so no player shoots two times consecutively. Team 1 is given one minute and 30 seconds to make a shot from each of the five locations in any order. Team 1's time is then the marker for Team 2. If Team 1's time is 1:15, then Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the competition. Each team that establishes a new standard sets the clock for the next team competing, and the fastest finisher will win the Clorox Clutch Challenge.

In addition to the Clutch Challenge, Maxey will also participate in the Rising Stars Competition. As a part of Team Worthy, Maxey joins Cole Anthony, MarJon Beauchamp, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Herbert Jones, and Jalen Suggs.

