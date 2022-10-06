Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs

Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season.

The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year.

Just one season after being in and out of the team’s rotation, Maxey was inserted into a starting role as Ben Simmons held out from the Sixers. With increased minutes surrounding multiple notable players such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and James Harden, Maxey didn’t live in anybody’s shadow.

In 75 games, Maxey doubled his production from his rookie year by averaging 17 points per game and four assists while knocking down 42 percent of his threes. In the playoffs, the young guard made a positive last impression as he put up 20 points per game and three assists per game while hitting 37 percent of his threes.

The new basketball year hasn’t started officially, but Maxey is living up to the hype through two preseason games. When the Sixers debuted in Brooklyn on Monday, Maxey outshined everybody on the floor in a game that included All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

In 13 minutes, Maxey hit six of his eight shots, draining two three-pointers. He wrapped up his third preseason debut with a 20-point outing in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, Maxey was joined by Embiid, Harden, and PJ Tucker after the three veterans missed Monday’s game. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Maxey once again outshined everybody on the floor as he knocked down nine of his 11 shots from the field, hitting on all three shots from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points in 15 minutes.

Will the All-Star talks grow louder as Maxey continues to tease another stellar incoming season? Most likely. Does Maxey care at all? Not in the slightest.

Following Wednesday’s game, Maxey was asked how much he prioritizes becoming a first-time All-Star. The young guard responded accordingly.

“None what’s so ever,” said Maxey. “Me being an All-Star would not help us win a championship. Honestly, I just want to go out there and try to help us win. Personal accolades — I have no interest in them. It’s all about the team. It’s a we season and not a me season.”

Maxey typically takes a selfless approach when discussing his game, so it’s not shocking that the young guard isn’t concerned much about achieving a personal accolade.

At the end of the day, the young guard’s production will speak for itself. And as long as he’s contributing to team wins for the Sixers, Maxey will gain the personal recognition he deserves.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.