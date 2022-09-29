When the Philadelphia 76ers partake in training camp, they typically hold closed practices at their facility in Camden, New Jersey.

This season, Doc Rivers and the Sixers decided to move the week-long event down to Charleston, South Carolina. Earlier this week, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey explained the decision behind moving the sessions to another city.

“We’re excited to go away for training camp because we really think it helps coach and the players focus on just doing that team-building 24/7 as we move into the season,” said Morey.

Although the Sixers moved camp and normally wouldn’t have fans in attendance to check out the action, the NBA allowed anybody interested an opportunity to get a look at Sixers training camp through a live stream on Thursday morning.

As tuned-in spectators got a live look at the team warming up and going through drills, young Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey garnered a lot of praise for his energy on the floor.

A Look at Maxey’s Energy

Is it surprising to see Maxey play with tons of energy on Thursday morning during the team’s third practice session of the offseason? Not in the slightest.

Ever since Maxey joined the Sixers through the 2020 NBA Draft, his work ethic has been praised countless times by teammates, coaches, and even opponents.

Maxey might’ve taken a significant leap in development during his sophomore effort in the NBA, but that didn’t stop him from working on getting better while going into year three.

Prior to training camp beginning on Tuesday, Doc Rivers revealed that Maxey had to be forced to take a break over the summer as the team feared he was overworking himself.

While Maxey took a break as requested, the young guard didn’t change his approach. Not only is he going through multiple workouts a day, but the young star remains one of the most energetic players on the 76ers’ roster.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.