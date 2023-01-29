Warriors' Andre Iguodala's Tweet About Joel Embiid vs. Nuggets

When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon, Golden State Warriors veteran and former Sixers draft pick Andre Iguodala was tuned into the action.

With the NBA pushing to make the Nuggets and the Sixers a rivalry matchup this season, all eyes were on the battle of the bigs, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

And since Embiid wasn’t named an All-Star starter for the sixth-straight season this week, paired along with the fact that he lost out on MVP to Jokic two years in a row, many believed that the big man would have extra incentive to go off on Saturday.

Embiid did his thing, and Iguodala surely liked what he saw out of the Sixers center.

“Embiid da goD…,” the former NBA Finals MVP tweeted after the game.

In Saturday’s matchup, Embiid got off to a quick start. Draining 60 percent of his shots, Embiid scored 14 points in nine minutes of action. In the second quarter, he struggled from the field as he knocked down just two of his seven attempts from the field.

Going into halftime, Embiid had 19 points in 18 minutes. His first-half performance was decent, but his second-half performance was on an entirely different level.

Checking in for the entire third quarter, Embiid made all but one of his six shots from the field and hit on all six of his free throws. He scored 16 of the Sixers’ 38 third-quarter points.

Then in the fourth quarter, Embiid tacked on another 12 points on 5-8 shooting, knocking down two threes. As the Sixers outscored the Nuggets 68-46 in the second half, the Sixers formed a comeback after being down by 15 points and ended up defeating the Nuggets 126-119.

On a personal note, Embiid scored 47 points while coming down with 18 rebounds. He also produced five assists in the victory over Denver.

