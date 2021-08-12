NBA Rumors: Warriors Split on Ben Simmons' Fit With Draymond Green

As the Ben Simmons saga rages on this offseason, one team has consistently been linked to the situation. After reportedly taking themselves out of the running for the 25-year-old All-Star, the Golden State Warriors continue to pop up in rumors.

Part of this might stem from Simmons saying he's open to playing for the Warriors. But at the end of the day, he has little leverage in what happens in a trade.

In terms of fit, Golden State is the ideal landing spot for Simmons. He will remain in a competitive situation, and play alongside a pair of All-Stars that highlight his skill set.

Only one thing stands in the way of the Warriors being a perfect destination for the former number one pick. That is Draymond Green. The two players have such similar play styles and weaknesses that their ability to co-exist is questionable.

This potential pairing also has the people within the Warriors organization skeptical. During the latest episode of The Lowe Post, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Stephen A Smith discussed the fit of Simmons and Green together. During the episode, Smith said he'd heard the Warriors are "divided" on the two being successful alongside each other.

Both Simmons and Green are at their best when the ball is in their hands. Their playmaking ability at their size is what made them key pieces of their team's success. Neither is that big a threat off the ball, which will only limit what the other can do.

The Warriors are clearly in the market for another high-caliber player to add to their roster. As of now, Simmons is the only big name openly available in trade talks. With such a huge question mark regarding a possible fit, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Warriors' front office is in acquiring Simmons.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.