Steph Curry Predicts Sixers vs. Jazz NBA Finals

For the second consecutive season, the Golden State Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs. Last season, the Warriors were plagued with injuries as Klay Thompson missed the entire year and Steph Curry missed a notable chunk of time as well.

Due to missing some of the best shooters in the league, the Warriors finished the year off with a 15-50 record, ranked dead last in the Western Conference. Although they played without Thompson on board once again this season, Curry managed to play most games and gave Golden State a fighting chance with his MVP-caliber year.

However, Golden State still came up just short. As they finished the regular season with a 39-33 record, the Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Play-In tournament. They could've landed the seventh seed by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, but they came up short in the end.

With a second chance, Golden State had a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on schedule to clinch the eighth seed potentially, but the Grizzlies got the best of them. Therefore, the Warriors just missed the playoffs, forcing Curry to watch the games at home once again.

At least the Golden State superstar has some incentive to watch the postseason this year as he's got a new favorite team for the time being. Since Curry's younger brother, Seth Curry, is on the Philadelphia 76ers, Steph considers himself a Sixers fan right now as Philly continues to win in the postseason.

In a recent interview with Ann Killion of The San Francisco Chronicle, Curry not only made it clear he's rooting for the Sixers to go all the way, but he made his 2021 NBA Finals prediction as well.

“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Stephen said, predicting a Philadelphia-Utah Finals, with Philadelphia winning and Seth Curry named Finals MVP “We’re going storybook."

Steph Curry's newfound Philly fandom shouldn't come as a surprise. As the Curry brothers have always been extremely supportive of each other despite being opponents over the years, Steph Curry has no other reason to root for another team.

As for his Finals prediction, a matchup between the Sixers and the Jazz would surely be an interesting one considering the unexpected rivalry between Sixers and Jazz fans, which sparked during the 2017-2018 season as Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell battled it out for Rookie of the Year.

While that competition was settled a long time ago, Utah fans and Philly fans continue to battle it out on social media quite often. Therefore, a Sixers versus Jazz Finals would definitely be an intense one if Curry's prediction holds up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.