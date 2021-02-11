Steph Curry Gives Props to Seth Curry on Twitter

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is by far the most popular Curry playing in the NBA. As he's a former MVP and NBA Champion, who continues to succeed on a personal level at this point in his career, the Warriors star is one of the most notable athletes in the entire country.

However, Curry's younger brother Seth is no scrub living in his shadows. The Philadelphia 76ers guard has had a solid career for himself so far. Although he had a bit of a slow start early on, Seth Curry has established himself as one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the league.

Over the years, Seth Curry has had a limited role. As teams wanted him to stretch the floor and just be a shooter, he came off the bench more often than not since playing with the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Sixers, though, Curry earned a shot to start. While Philly certainly relies on his three-point shooting and ability to create ideal spacing, Curry made it clear he wanted to show everybody how versatile he can be. So far, through his first 18 games in Philly, Curry is off to a solid start.

In an average of 27 minutes on the court, Curry has put up 12.7 points-per-game while knocking down 50-percent of his shots from the field and draining a career-high of 50-percent from beyond-the-arc.

Following Curry's impressive bounce-back game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, SportsCenter's Twitter account pointed out an interesting tidbit about Seth Curry's season so far.

Where he stands statistically, Curry is on the road to becoming the first player to average 50-percent of his shots from the field, 50-percent of his shots from deep, and 100-percent of his free throws. For that, his former MVP big brother offered Seth props.

There's still plenty of season left, so it's too early to applaud Curry for creating the 50/50/100 club. Regardless of whether he achieves that at the end of the season or not, Seth Curry can feel good knowing the impact he's had on the Sixers during his first season in Philly. As he gets back to being one-hundred percent after testing positive for COVID-19 in January, Curry will be crucial to the Sixers' 2021 Playoff run.