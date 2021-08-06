What Could Sixers' NBA Summer League Starting Lineup Look Like?

Next week, the NBA will kick off its Summer League for the first time in two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the regular season last spring, the NBA had to continue the season in the summer down in the Orlando bubble. Being that the regular season started back up in August, the league decided to scratch the Summer League until the following year.

With everything slowly getting back to normal, the NBA found a way to bring the Summer League back. With the 2021 NBA Draft in the rearview, the next step for the Sixers' 2021-2022 season is to get their rookies and young prospects out on the court in Las Vegas to get some much-needed reps against other competitors.

This week, the Sixers youngsters have been on the court out in Nevada, getting some practice reps in ahead of the week-long event at UNLV. This year's Summer League roster includes Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey, former second-round pick Isaiah Joe, former two-way player Paul Reed, and the three new additions Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey.

With the roster set and practices going, what could we expect the starting lineup to look like next week? Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer offered some hints as he revealed the team's starters during the first day of practice earlier this week.

Potential Starters

Tyrese Maxey, PG

Well, this one should be obvious. Tyrese Maxey was in and out of the Sixers' primary rotation during the regular season and the playoffs last year. Considering he played some significant minutes at times last season, it seemed there could be a chance Maxey skips out on Summer League altogether.

But that won't be the case. Maxey will play in the Summer League and will more than likely be the team's starting point guard. Seeing how he performed in the regular season and the postseason last year, Maxey could realistically be the star of the show for the sixers in Vegas this summer.

Jaden Springer, SG

As the Sixers' one and only first-round pick this year, Springer's presence in the Summer League starting lineup was to be expected. He'll learn alongside Philly's previous first-rounder, Maxey, who has a similar path to the NBA. Springer starred in high school, went to a notable college for one season, then took his talents straight to the league.

Isaiah Joe, SF

Isaiah Joe got minimal playing time on the Sixers' main roster, but he showed some solid flashes during the playing time he received. Offensively, Joe is fearless shooting from beyond the arc. Defensively, he was a pleasant surprise. Don't be surprised to see Joe making a name for himself this summer as he could heat up from three and suffocate his opponents while he's on the defensive side of the ball.

Paul Reed, PF

Paul "Bball Paul" Reed got it out the mud last year. As a late second-round pick coming into the NBA with a chip on his shoulder, Reed made it clear he wanted to prove his doubters wrong. He had an opportunity to make a name for himself with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, and he did just that as he won the G League MVP and Rookie of the Year while helping the Coats get to their first championship. The competition might be a bit stiffer in the Summer League, but Reed comes with experience and more motivation to stand out.

Charles Bassey, C

The Sixers' third and final pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was Charles Bassey. While he could certainly keep this spot in Philly's Summer League starting lineup, don't be surprised if the Serbian center Filip Petrusev takes over.

As the higher pick with more significant past experience, Petrusev might get the upper hand in this battle. However, it will be interesting to see how Bassey looks coming into the league, considering he's somebody the Sixers will keep around as a reserve next season as Petrusev will be overseas continuing his contract with Mega Soccerbet.