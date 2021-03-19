What Would it Take for Sixers to Land Kings' Nemanja Bjelica?

The NBA trade deadline is getting closer, and the Philadelphia 76ers haven't made any moves since draft night back in November. Months ago, the Sixers were consistently linked to possible blockbuster trades. At this point, it seems they're hardly in the market for anybody.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hinted that the front office isn't looking to shake up the roster. As the 76ers remain in first place within the Eastern Conference, they have a starting lineup that will win them important games.

But the Sixers aren't exactly a finished product, and they could use some help coming off the bench. Several available players have been linked to the 76ers over time. One of the frequent names, P.J. Tucker, is out at this point since he's been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, another player that has been consistently linked to the Sixers could be on his way out soon. Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica has been on Sacramento's trade block for months now. Although he's been back in the rotation, the Kings are still reportedly willing to part ways with him.

Considering he's knocked down 38-percent of his three-point attempts in his career, the Sixers could sure use a player like Bjelica to backup Tobias Harris as Mike Scott struggles. What would it cost to get the Kings forward to Philly, though? HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently weighed in on the situation.

"There’s a belief from several opposing executives that the Kings can move Bjelica for at least one second-round pick. If Sacramento is willing to take on some additional salary past this season, more draft pick compensation could be added in a potential deal, the executives estimated. The Kings, however, ideally don’t want to take back salary past this season in a Bjelica trade, league sources told HoopsHype."

A second-round pick for immediate help off the bench isn't a bad investment. But are the Sixers actually still interested in the Kings veteran? We can't be so sure. It seemed initial interest was there, but lately, the Sixers haven't been linked to Bjelica.

Nothing about that changed in Scotto's report. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Warriors, Celtics, and the Bucks were all interested a week ago. Still, there are no signs of the 76ers getting in on a possible deal with Sacramento. While that can certainly change as the deadline vastly approaches, the Sixers don't seem to have too many tricks up their sleeve, which is unusual for Daryl Morey and Elton Brand.

