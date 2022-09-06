Where Does Joel Embiid Rank in NBA 2K23?

With the 2022-2023 NBA season approaching, the latest version of NBA 2K23 is getting ready to be rolled out. On Tuesday, 2K’s official Twitter account started revealing some of the overall rankings, which included noting the top player in the game.

To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was among the top players on the list. As Embiid has grown into becoming one of the league’s most dominant players, Embiid remains a force in NBA 2K23.

According to the official NBA 2K Twitter account, Embiid is tied for the second-best overall ranking in the game with a 96 rating. Embiid joins the likings of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, and the Denver Nuggets big man, Nikola Jokic.

At the very top, on his own, ranks Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year garnered a league-leading 97 overall ahead of the competition.

Did 2K Get It Right With Embiid?

It’s hard to argue where Embiid ranks. As the Sixers’ big man has been in the MVP conversation for the last two years as the runner-up, he deserves to be around the top spot.

While Embiid is tied with Jokic, who beat the Sixers’ center out for the prestigious award over the last two years, they both trail Antetokounmpo.

Some could argue that Antetokounmpo should be in the same tier as Jokic and Embiid, but Giannis’ accolades mixed in with the fact that he’s maintained a high level of play through the 2021-2022 season made a solid case to crown him the 2K champion for now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.