Skip to main content
Where Does Joel Embiid Rank in NBA 2K23?

Where Does Joel Embiid Rank in NBA 2K23?

Is Sixers center Joel Embiid among the top stars in NBA 2K23?

With the 2022-2023 NBA season approaching, the latest version of NBA 2K23 is getting ready to be rolled out. On Tuesday, 2K’s official Twitter account started revealing some of the overall rankings, which included noting the top player in the game.

To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was among the top players on the list. As Embiid has grown into becoming one of the league’s most dominant players, Embiid remains a force in NBA 2K23.

According to the official NBA 2K Twitter account, Embiid is tied for the second-best overall ranking in the game with a 96 rating. Embiid joins the likings of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, and the Denver Nuggets big man, Nikola Jokic.

At the very top, on his own, ranks Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year garnered a league-leading 97 overall ahead of the competition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did 2K Get It Right With Embiid?

It’s hard to argue where Embiid ranks. As the Sixers’ big man has been in the MVP conversation for the last two years as the runner-up, he deserves to be around the top spot.

While Embiid is tied with Jokic, who beat the Sixers’ center out for the prestigious award over the last two years, they both trail Antetokounmpo.

Some could argue that Antetokounmpo should be in the same tier as Jokic and Embiid, but Giannis’ accolades mixed in with the fact that he’s maintained a high level of play through the 2021-2022 season made a solid case to crown him the 2K champion for now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17945626_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Predicted to Make First All-Star Appearance in 2023

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17945637_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Georges Niang Asks Sixers’ Furkan Korkmaz If He Needs Backup

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17126308_168388689_lowres
News

Furkan Korkmaz Details ‘Street Fight’ at EuroBasket

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Couldn’t Land Matisse Thybulle in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18046980_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Donovan Mitchell Officially Joins Sixers’ Conference

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_16216363_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Former Sixer Ben Simmons Wasn’t a Crowd Favorite at U.S. Open

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18049883_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Former Sixer Danny Green Gets High Praise for Being Underrated

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18057743_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Rival Celtics Lost a Key Addition Due to Injury

By Justin Grasso