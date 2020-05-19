One of the first things NBA fans do when their team acquires a new player by signing them or trading for them is rush over to their social media accounts. Typically, a player's social media account gives fans a better indication of who they are. That's one of the positives that come with social media nowadays.

Philadelphia 76ers fans know this routine well considering how frequently players come and go for Philly. While the Sixers didn't make a ton of trades during the 2019-2020 NBA season, they did pick up two players from Golden State back before the trade deadline stopped all transactions for the season in February.

And some fans might've been disappointed in the fact that the two newest acquisitions, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, aren't all that active on social media. Burks, who doesn't seem to have an official Instagram, also isn't active on Twitter as his last post came back in 2018.

Glenn Robinson III is in a similar position. He doesn't seem to have a public Instagram, and it's rare to come by a tweet of his. Why is that? Well, the veteran forward recently revealed that for a while, he hasn't even had a phone that's capable of posting on apps like Twitter and Instagram. In case you're wondering, yes, GRIII has a flip phone.

"It was a goal of mine to go just a month with it," Robinson said via Posted Up!. I went two months with the flip phone. I wanted to go low tech, rather than high tech, I wanted to tone it down a notch. Really, social media and stuff like that isn't who I am, so just wanted to hit the reset button for myself… just be simple with it."

[RELATED: If NBA Doesn't Resume, Glenn Robinson III Could Benefit in Free Agency]

After spending more than a month with the flip phone, Robinson ended up keeping it for the time being. However, the Sixers' wing couldn't stay committed to just using the flip phone during the COVID-19 pandemic for team purposes. "I wasn't in the team group messages," Robinson admitted. "I couldn't zoom call, so I had to get my iPhone back."

Throughout the NBA suspension, 76ers players have participated in daily virtual gatherings. They are something like a happy hour, just to keep the chemistry flowing. At first, the not-so-tech-savvy Robinson couldn't get involved. But for the time being, the former Warrior has retired the flip phone and returned to the high-tech stuff.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_