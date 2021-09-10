Why Didn't Sixers Use Al Horford Trade Exception This Week?

The Sixers put themselves in a tough situation a few offseasons ago when they inked the veteran big man Al Horford to a significant multi-year contract. Horford landed himself a generous four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers during the 2019 offseason following his successful stint with the Boston Celtics.

During his first season in Philly, Horford found out that money isn't everything. And the Sixers found out that trying to fit another center to play alongside Joel Embiid on a team that lacks space on offense wasn't the brightest idea.

When Philly's front office made a notable change by hiring Daryl Morey as the President of Basketball Operations in 2020, Horford found himself traded a little over a year after signing his multi-season deal with the 76ers.

On the night of the 2020 NBA Draft, Horford was packaged and shipped off to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. In exchange, the Sixers received a package headlined by the veteran sharpshooter, Danny Green.

With Horford on the outs, the Sixers had a trade exception worth $8.2 million, which was set to expire earlier this week. When the deadline was approaching, many expected the 76ers to add another piece, especially since it's been considered a quiet offseason for Daryl Morey and the Sixers.

But the Sixers didn't make any moves. As the deadline came and went, Philly's Al Horford trade exception has expired officially, and the team hasn't added any additional pieces. According to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times, the Sixers simply didn't feel there was any deal worth making.

"An NBA source said the Sixers didn’t do anything with the trade exception because 'nothing worthwhile (was) available,'" Moore wrote in his column this week. "And they already have a full 15-man roster." Ultimately, there wasn't a player available for the right price.

The Sixers have had a quiet offseason, but they are expected to move on from their three-time All-Star Ben Simmons at some point. If and when that happens, it'll create the big splash that everybody has been looking for. For the time being, though, Morey and the Sixers' front office seem content with the rest of the roster.

