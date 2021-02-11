Sixers Rookie Paul Reed Considers Joel Embiid an Inspiration

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the best bigs in the NBA. Seeing as though he's dominated opposing centers night after night this season, Embiid's backups Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley, and Paul Reed didn't have the easiest practices so far this season as the three-time All-Star is on a tear.

On Thursday, Sixers' two-way rookie Paul Reed made his debut in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. Following an impressive first game where he notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reed discussed the type of impact that playing against Joel Embiid had on him.

"He inspired me to get stronger," Reed admitted on Thursday. "He is a big dude. Guarding him made me realize that I gotta hit the weights and work on my body a whole lot more. He put me in the post, and I ain't going, you feel me? I don't wanna be one of them guys that's barbecue chicken. So, he inspired me to work on my body."

After game one down in the bubble, it seems Embiid has done an excellent job impacting the 21-year-old power forward. While many Sixers fans celebrated Reed's early success on Thursday afternoon, the rookie made it clear that there is more to be desired about his game."

"If I had to grade myself like a game of 2K, I'd probably give myself a B," Reed said. "I allowed too many offensive rebounds. That's never supposed to happen. Also, crashing the offensive glass, I should've been more active. I should've ended that game with at least 15 rebounds for sure. So, I expect more from myself."

