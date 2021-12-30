Will Kevin Durant Make Return vs. Sixers on Thursday?

The Philadelphia 76ers will participate in their third-straight road game on Thursday night. After paying a visit to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, then the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the Sixers will look to close out 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lately, Brooklyn's been one of many teams that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Nets had double-digit players in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

While they still intend to play without a handful of guys on Thursday night as Kessler Edwards, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, and Day'Ron Sharpe have been ruled out against the Sixers, the Nets are slowly getting healthier.

And Brooklyn intends to have their top star back in the mix on Thursday.

The Return of Durant

Early on during the Nets' COVID outbreak, Kevin Durant was one of the few key rotational players that didn't land in the health and safety protocol. Therefore, when the Sixers paid a visit to the Nets for the first time this year a few weeks back, Durant was on the floor for the December 16 matchup.

Despite Brooklyn being shorthanded, Durant helped lead the Nets to a big win over the Sixers as he put up 34 points in 39 minutes. After that game, Durant was entered into the health and safety protocol and went on to miss Brooklyn's next three games against the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Two days ago, Durant cleared protocols. Thursday's game against Philadelphia was noted as the first game he'd be able to play in since his battle with COVID. Barring any setbacks, it seems Durant is ready to roll as he's been left off of Brooklyn's injury report going into Thursday night's game.

