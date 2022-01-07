Will Matisse Thybulle Return vs. Spurs?

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started getting healthier, the team saw another COVID-19 outbreak among players on the roster. Last week, it was the former ten-day signee Tyler Johnson and the two-way guard Myles Powell that entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. Then a few days later, Matisse Thybulle joined them.

For Thybulle, entering the protocol is nothing new. Last season, he was one of many Sixers to be sidelined for COVID-related reasons as he was linked to contact tracing. This year, he was added to the protocol multiple times.

Two months ago, the 76ers were one of the first teams to suffer a notable COVID outbreak on their roster. As Sixers veteran Tobias Harris showed symptoms ahead of a game, he got tested, which turned up positive. From then on, the Sixers saw several players testing positive as well.

Isaiah Joe, Joel Embiid, and Thybulle were the first Sixers to enter the health and safety protocol this year. Unfortunately, Thybulle became the first Sixer to miss time due to COVID-related reasons on several occasions this season.

Will Thybulle Return on Friday?

The Sixers are set to return to the court on Friday night. They'll host the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season.

Thybulle, who has missed Philly's last two games against the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic, was left off of the initial injury report that was released on Thursday.

Therefore, that's a strong indication that Thybulle is not only cleared out of the health and safety protocol, but he's on pace to play in Friday night's game.

Getting Thybulle back in the mix will be a massive boost for the Sixers defensively as their perimeter defense has taken a notable hit in his absence. And as the Sixers continue to deal with setbacks up and down the roster, there's a chance the young defensive standout could even get the nod to start on Friday night, barring any last-minute setbacks.

