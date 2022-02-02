Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss Sixers Matchup Wednesday

Skip to main content
Bradley Beal's Playing Status vs. Sixers on Wednesday

When the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards battle it out in South Philly on Wednesday night, the Sixers will miss a couple of key players.

Since early January, the Sixers have played without their primary backup point guard, Shake Milton. As Milton took a hard fall on his back, the veteran guard left the court and was diagnosed with a back contusion.

Since leaving the court, Milton hasn't been back for the Sixers. At this point, the Sixers don't have a timeline for Milton's return. Once again, he'll be off the court when the 76ers and the Wizards battle it out on Wednesday night.

And in addition to Milton, the Sixers will also play without Furkan Korkmaz. Earlier this week, Korkmaz was listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Eventually, he was ruled out against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Wednesday will mark the second-straight game Korkmaz will miss for Philly.

While the 76ers have a couple of setbacks of their own, the Washington Wizards are in a tougher spot on Wednesday night. Not only is their center Thomas Bryant out due to a right ankle sprain, but the Wizards will also miss their star guard, Bradley Beal.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Beal would miss Washington's next two games due to a sprained left wrist. As expected, Beal missed the Wizards' Tuesday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

When the Sixers and the Wizards meet on Wednesday, Beal will be out once again, as expected. Washington didn't have Beal in the lineup the first time the Sixers and the Wizards met. The Sixers defeated the Wizards 117-96. Considering Washington found success against Philadelphia with Beal in the lineup during their second outing, his absence could be significant on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

