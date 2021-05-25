Bradley Beal Dishes Update on Hamstring Following Loss to Sixers

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been dealing with a setback as of late. Right when the Wizards were making a playoff push towards the end of the regular season, Beal was diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

As a result, the Wizards guard was forced to miss three straight games before returning for the regular-season finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Beal managed to play in both of Washington's Play-In matchups against the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers.

Barring any setbacks, he was set to be fully available against the Sixers for Game 1 of the playoffs on Sunday. Beal managed to make it out on the floor, and he had himself a game in Philadelphia.

In 40 minutes of action, the Wizards star hit on 13 of his 23 attempted shots from the field. In total, he collected 33 points in the loss to the Sixers. Although Beal admittedly isn't one-hundred percent healed from his setback, the Wizards guard offered a promising update for himself and his team after the game on Sunday.

“It’s trending in the right direction, so that’s always a positive," Beal explained in regards to his hamstring. "We have a couple of days off and another two days before we play again. I’m definitely utilizing every single day and moment to treat it and make sure it’s close to one-hundred percent as possible when I step on the floor.”

Beal and the Wizards will get two days off from games on Monday and Tuesday. While they intended to practice during those days, the team will have the opportunity to allow Beal to take it easy.

Then, on Wednesday, the Wizards will take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly once again for Game 2. Considering Beal has avoided the injury report for the last couple of games and didn't suffer any setbacks on Sunday, the star guard will more than likely be ready for the second matchup of the series.

