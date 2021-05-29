Russell Westbrook Cleared for Game 3 vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards have cleared Russell Westbrook for action ahead of Saturday's Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Westbrook's injury issues started during Game 2. In the second half as the Wizards attempted to form a last hope comeback, the star guard rolled his ankle. Westbrook went down for a few moments as he received attention from Washington's medical staff.

Eventually, Westbrook was helped up and escorted to the locker room. Although he was able to walk back to the locker room, the Wizards ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup as the Sixers defeated the Wizards 120-95.

With Thursday off, Westbrook received treatment for his ankle. Although the Wizards returned home and practiced on Friday afternoon, Westbrook was not a part of the team's activities, according to Washington's head coach Scott Brooks.

"He did not practice today," said Wizards head coach Scott Brooks regarding Russell Westbrook on Friday afternoon. "He got some treatment. That's all I know as of right now. He got treatment yesterday, and I'm sure he's going to do it around the clock like he always does. He always tries to put himself in the best position to play. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Per Washington's injury report, Westbrook is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Before Saturday's Game 2 matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards, Brooks was unsure if his starting point guard was going to be able to play or not.

"[He's] a game-time decision as of right now," Brooks said during his pregame press conference. "We're definitely a different-looking team without him. You just have to find a way. Everybody has to chip in. "

Fortunately for the Wizards, they won't have to go to battle in Game 3 without Westbrook as he's been cleared for action.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.