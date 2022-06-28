Would John Wall Consider Sixers After Reaching Buyout With Rockets?

It’s been quite some time since John Wall has laced up his sneakers to play in an NBA game. After spending nine seasons on the court with the Washington Wizards, Wall found himself playing for the Houston Rockets after missing the entire 2019-2020 season due to injury.

When Wall returned to the court in 2020-2021, he started in 40 games for the Rockets. During that time, the veteran guard put up 20 points per game and averaged nearly seven assists while shooting 40 percent from the field and 31 percent from three.

While Wall remained in Houston for the 2021-2022 season, he never suited up to play. As the Rockets are clearly in the midst of a rebuild, the organization found it more beneficial to allow the young players to develop night in and night out.

Houston allowed Wall to remain a veteran leader of the organization while continuing to work on an eventual return to the court. However, it became clear that without a trade, Wall wouldn’t play. As Wall’s trade market remained dry, the veteran opted into his player option for next season. A few days later, the Rockets cut the cord with a buyout.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Wall and the Rockets agreed to a buyout allowing the veteran guard to hit the free agency market and search for his next team.

While Wall could certainly fill a need for the Sixers, who could use a veteran backup ball-handler, the veteran guard already has his sights set on the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Wall will likely land a deal with the Clippers. While they are currently the favorites, interested teams will still inquire in hopes of landing Wall, but right now, he intends to continue his playing career out West for the Clippers, where he is likely to have a starting role.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

