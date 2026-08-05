One of the things that excited Anfernee Simons most about his trade to Boston last July was his chance to play competitive basketball.

Simons has made the postseason just three times in his eight-year NBA career, all with Portland. He has only played in a combined 15 playoff games, with most of them coming in a limited role.

In the wake of Philly's summer of blockbuster deals, Simons will likely get his wish to make an impact in the playoffs this coming season.

Simons' fit with the Sixers

While appearing on Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter's podcast Cousins, the new Sixer delved into his excitement about the trade and the opportunity in front of him.

"Playing on the biggest stage," he said, about what he is looking forward to most with Philly. "I had an opportunity to do that in Boston, and then obviously the trade happened, so I wasn't able to be in the playoffs that season. I was super excited for that season, but I just needed to go somewhere that was a good fit for me and that I was going to be able to show what I can really do. And obviously I have the opportunity to win a championship now with these big additions."

The Celtics dealt the 27-year-old to the Chicago Bulls at last season's trade deadline. As the Celtics were gearing up for a postseason appearance, Simons could only watch on TV with the Bulls out of the playoff picture.

After the Sixers added arguably the greatest player of all time and two additional NBA champions this offseason, Simons can expect to be on a winning team again.

Simons is prepared for his role

One of the biggest talking points heading into this season is how the Sixers players will manage with several alphas and one basketball. Simons is expected to come off the bench–something he started his career doing, but has done only once in the last four seasons.



But according to him, his experiences in the early days with the Trail Blazers have primed him to handle whatever role he is thrust into.





"My mindset going into the game is I've already competed at a high level with starters, and it's just gonna be easier for me when I come into the game playing against second units. That started off coming up young in Portland," he said.

Learning from teammates

Simons looked up to teammates who were in the same position as he was. Not every player came into the league as a Damian Lillard with starter minutes right away. Leaning on those who walked in the same shoes he did helped him accept his role in the NBA.

"There's a lot of guys that helped me along the way; whether it was Norm Powell (who) helped me out a lot, CJ (McCollum) helped me a lot. Those guys that didn't necessarily come into the league starting."

"I was in the same position where I would have a lot of potential coming in, I might not play. I might be a couple of years out from really contributing, so those guys really helped me build my confidence."

In addition to Powell and McCollum, Simons also leaned on veteran teammates Rodney Hood and Evan Turner.

"They always taught me: You feel like a starter, but for right now, until you become that, you need to learn how to be able to play a role and play it well."

Damian Lillard comparisons

One of the hardest-to-miss aspects of Simons' game is the uncanny resemblance to his former vet, Damian Lillard. The two guards played five years together on the Trail Blazers, as Simons studied everything about his mentor–from work ethic to basketball moves.

"He went all-in with teaching me the game and how he sees and dissects each and every game, how it depends on how each team is guarding him," he recalled. "He taught me at an early age how to work hard–he's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around by far, still working harder than anybody I've seen. So he just taught me how to be a pro, how to really keep expanding your game every year and trying to evolve as a player."

Simons is focused on being his own player, not living as a Lillard copycat. Still, even he admits that watching him play on the court brings about comparisons to Lillard. From deep shooting to side-step moves, Simons knows it is a blessing that he got to learn from a top-75-of-all-time player.

Prior relationship with Maxey

A big factor in how well the team plays together is the relationships they have with one another. Simons stated that he already knows his new teammate Tyrese Maxey, which will help ease their transition on the court.

"I had a conversation with Tyrese, we had a relationship before I came to Philly," he said. "Everybody understands we're going to have to sacrifice; I think that's pretty obvious."

Regardless of the expectations that media have placed on them, Simons knows that keeping out the noise will be imperative to staying locked in. No matter how talented the roster seems, it is too early to start making predictions before the team has played a second together.

"We understand the stakes are high. A lot of pressure on us; everybody expects us to win. The message should be (that) none of that matters based off what we look like on paper."

Simons' experiences have prepared him

Each experience in some way shaped Simons into the player the Sixers need him to be. Sacrifice, selflessness and work ethic are all important lessons he learned up close and personal.

He had a glimpse of being a part of competitive basketball with the Celtics–even if it was cut short. Now, he has a legitimate shot to win an NBA title with the Sixers.

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