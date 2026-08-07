How Jaylen Brown's Skydiving Experience Is an Allegory for Life

Going skydiving is a daring move for any person, let alone an NBA player who risks a career-altering injury, or worse.

That didn't stop Jaylen Brown from skydiving in Egypt this offseason.

His decision was more audacious given that he has a deep fear of heights. However, doing the exact thing he is most afraid of is the reason why he wanted to jump from the sky in the first place.





Overcoming fear

On Brown's latest Twitch livestream, he went into detail about his daring decision to leap out of a plane while visiting Egypt this summer. In his mind, skydiving represented something far more than just conquering a fear of heights.

Jaylen Brown said on his Twitch last night that he lost 7 lbs this offseason.



“Just to be a little more fast and nimble. I gotta keep up with Maxey, Edgecombe and LeBron this year…I feel great, I’m jumping higher, running faster.”https://t.co/VLBYQiYYMi — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) August 4, 2026

"I talked to some people about how a fear of heights can be connected to a fear of failure," he said. "Fear of failing is probably one of my biggest fears that I have been working on. ... You don't wanna let people down, yourself down, so you don't go for it. You just keep your feet safely underneath you."

The experience was analogous to any situation in life where one is afraid to put themselves out there. That could cause someone to stay confined to their comfort zone and miss out on opportunities.

The mental hurdle of facing fear connects skydiving to other instances where fear is present–even on a much smaller scale.

Fearing failure is a universal issue many people, especially athletes, experience. It is the intangible shadow that creeps up unannounced, casting mounds of doubt and apprehension.

Confronting fear



The mind-over-matter mentality was more relevant than ever, as Brown literally dove right in to what he was scared of.





"If you are in a fight and the person you're fighting against is equally yoked—same ability, same skill set—if one person has nothing to lose, they have an edge."

Brown convinced himself that the mental fortitude he would acquire was worth the risk of the exhilarating endeavor. The 29-year-old had made several bold choices in his life—including entering the NBA draft without an agent, turning down a $50 million deal with Nike, and starting his own shoe/apparel company—but nothing quite like skydiving.

Overcoming his fear of heights taught him more about himself than he knew.

Applying the analogy to real life

The experience of skydiving came with lessons that Brown applies to other areas of life. Whenever he faces moments of anxiety or fear, his aerobatic venture serves as a reminder of all that he is capable of.

"Skydiving just gives me a reference point," he explained. "When those moments come up in life, where you gotta jump out of a plane, you have a reminder that you've done this already and you can do this again. ... You don't need to let fear dominate and control your entire life. Fear is an illusion."

Brown is just a few months shy of his 30th birthday. Approaching a new decade of life has him examining all the ways that he can better himself.

He is already one of the most committed players in the NBA when it comes to self-improvement.

Brown is no stranger to looking for new ways to stretch his mental elasticity and gain an edge.

The former Celtic has spent numerous summers training to hold his breath underwater for extended periods of time.

"One of the things I wanted to do going into my 30s was to attack my fears, insecurities, and weaknesses, because I want to go into my 30s trying to maximize my potential, operating at a higher self."

For each person, their own figurative version of jumping out of a plane is unique to their life events. What constitutes "jumping out of a plane" for one person may differ from that of another. Regardless of a person's circumstances, the principle remains the same.

"There's some moments in life you gotta commit, submit and jump out of a plane," Brown said. "... It could be you falling in love with a partner. It could be you making a big decision in moving to a different location; starting a new career choice that nobody supported.

"At one point in your life, those are things you're gonna have to do. Otherwise, you're never gonna reach the level of success or gratitude you're looking for."

Growing through experiences

Testing the limits of how far he could go taught him the importance of stepping outside of his box. Oftentimes, what lies on the other side of fear is beyond one's imagination.

"Are you gonna be ready? Are you gonna hesitate?"

"Are you gonna see the amazing viewpoint that I'm gonna show you in a second?" Brown said, referencing the stunning cued-up video of him flying in the air. "Or are you just gonna stay on the plane forever and never jump? And you'll just come back down and land."

Over time, the confidence gained by pushing through fear builds perseverance and inner strength.

Knowing he challenged himself to grow is what means the most to the five-time All-Star. Living with a lifetime of haunting what-ifs is a reality he tries hard to avoid. How will he ever know what's possible if he runs in the opposite direction of fear?

"When those moments come up, and it's time for me to jump, I wanna be able and willing to jump. Because you live with that regret for the rest of your life if you never do."

Following his gut

Many people around Brown tried to talk him out of making the big jump. Putting his career and life on the line didn't seem worth the risk to them; it was to Brown.

"The emotions that I experienced, the joy that I had when I did something that I was afraid of ... is something you can't even put a price tag on," he said. "A bunch of people around me were like, 'You shouldn't do that; you got way too much to lose.'"

"But I'm like 'I got way too much to gain.'"

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