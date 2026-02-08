Sixers Guard Named to 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

No Sixers player has ever won the 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Tyrese Maxey now has a chance to be the first.

The NBA revealed the field of participants Sunday, and Maxey made the cut.

The 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest field ⬇️



Saturday, Feb. 14 | 5 p.m. ET | NBC & Peacock



Former champ Devin Booker among five 2026 All-Stars.



Two-time winner Damian Lillard can match the record with a third title.



Kon Knueppel can become the first rookie to win the event. pic.twitter.com/W6cI4LdctJ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2026

Maxey is tied with Anthony Edwards for fifth leaguewide in made three-pointers per game. They're trailing only Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Michael Porter Jr. and Luka Dončić. Maxey is also shooting 38.2 percent from deep this season, which is a marked improvement over his disappointing 33.7 percent clip last year.

All four of Mitchell, Maxey, Kon Knueppel and Jamal Murray rank among the top 10 leaguewide in made three-pointers per game, while Norman Powell (21st) isn't far behind. Devin Booker is having a down shooting year with a career-worst 30.7 percent clip from deep, while Bobby Portis is having a career year at 45.1 percent.

The surprise inclusion is Damian Lillard, who won the 3-Point Contest both in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Lillard is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and hasn't played all season, although the 35-year-old has clearly returned to some level of basketball activities.

What are Maxey's chances of winning?

The major sportsbooks have yet to release odds for the 3-Point Contest, so let's try to figure out Maxey's chances of winning ourselves.

Catch-and-shoot efficiency is irrelevant in the three-point contest since the participants won't have a teammate passing them the ball. Pull-up efficiency is the only thing that matters.

With that in mind, here's how all eight of this year's participants are faring as pull-up three-point shooters this year:

Devin Booker: 26.3% on 3.6 attempts per game

Kon Knueppel: 47.1% on 1.7 attempts per game

Damian Lillard: N/A

Tyrese Maxey: 36.7% on 4.8 attempts per game

Donovan Mitchell: 37.1% on 6.1 attempts per game

Jamal Murray: 43.5% on 4.8 attempts per game

Bobby Portis: 51.9% on 0.3 attempts per game

Norman Powell: 37.1% on 3.2 attempts per game

Portis is the most efficient one of the field, albeit on the lowest volume (by far) of anyone. Knueppel and Murray might have the leg up on the other participants based on their pull-up efficiency, although the 3-Point Contest is a different beast than normal game action.

This year's 3-Point Contest is also bringing back two "From the Logo" shots that are six feet behind the three-point line. Those are worth three points per made basket, compared to one for a normal shot and two for the money ball. Maxey has made the third-most shots from 28-plus feet this season (on a 36.1 percent clip, no less!), trailing only Curry and New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Maxey might not be the favorite heading into the 3-Point Contest, but he has the combination of efficiency and deep shooting range to make him a legitimate threat.

