Sixers Signing Former 1st-Round Pick to Two-Way Contract

Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker have been lighting it up on two-way contracts this season, but the Sixers weren't getting much out of Hunter Sallis, their third two-way signee. Even in the G League, he averaged only 12.2 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent overall and 18.8 percent from deep.

They're now set to move on from him. After Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Tony Jones of The Athletic was the first to report that the Sixers are waiving Sallis to sign MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way deal. A source close to the team has since confirmed that with Sixers On SI.

The Milwaukee Bucks originally selected Beauchamp with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 threes and 0.7 assists in only 13.1 minutes per game across his first two seasons with the Bucks, but he bounced between Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks last season.

Beauchamp lit it up in two FIBA World Cup qualifying games against Nicaragua recently, scoring 50 points on 18-of-26 shooting (including 9-of-14 from three) to go with six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in only 50 minutes. Former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, the head coach of Team USA's FIBA World Cup qualifying team, told Joe Vardon of The Athletic that Beauchamp was "gonna be in the NBA at some point, whether it's tomorrow or later this year."

Beauchamp became a key reserve for the Bucks early in his sophomore season, but then they fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers. He quickly fell out of favor with Rivers, who has historically preferred veterans over younger players.

"I don't know if people remember my second year in the NBA," Beauchamp told Vardon. "I was playing for Coach Griffin as the seventh man, shooting 40 percent (from 3) off the bench. Doc came in and kind of switched everything up, but my shooting is kind of the one thing people harp on, like I'm not capable. But I really haven’t gotten the opportunity after Coach Griffin. But I stayed believing."

Beauchamp could add to Sixers' two-way crunch

Unless the Sixers need warm bodies amidst the illness outbreak that sidelined VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow against the Nets, Beauchamp might not get much action with the Sixers early on. They're already dealing with a roster crunch because they only have 14 players on standard contracts, which limits the total number of games that they can get from their two-way players.

The Philadelphia 76ers are limited to 90 active games for their two-way players because they have only 14 players on standard contracts. They have just 40 total two-way games left towards that 90-game limit.



Once Jan. 5 rolls around and the Sixers can sign players to 10-day contracts, those games wouldn't count as Under-Fifteen Games. Beauchamp could therefore be active for those games without jeopardizing the number of games that Barlow and Walker can play in.

With that said, the Sixers should try to see what they have in Beauchamp between now and the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. They may already have interest in converting both Barlow and Walker from two-way deals to standard contracts, which should influence how they approach the deadline. If Beauchamp impresses in his limited stint, the Sixers might have further incentive to create open roster spots.

If nothing else, Sixers fans should be encouraged by the front office's use of two-way spots this season. Barlow and Walker were both grand slams in terms of value. (In fact, Barlow recently made an appearance on ESPN's "NBA All-Value Team.") Sallis wasn't nearly as impactful, so the Sixers decided to churn his two-way spot to instead give an audition to a recent first-round pick.

The Sixers need to stay creative and create positive value out of low-cost contracts given their financial limitations with three max deals on their books. If Beauchamp follows in the footsteps of Barlow and Walker this season, it'll be another feather in the cap for Daryl Morey and Co.

