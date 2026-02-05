Sixers Trade Veteran Guard to Grizzlies for Second-Round Pick Swap

Eric Gordon's time in Philadelphia has come to an end.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. This gives the 76ers the flexibility to complete conversion of two-way Dominick Barlow. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, Dominick Barlow's conversion from a two-way deal to a standard contract is now "on the way," although it's still unclear exactly when the Sixers will pull the trigger on that. Unlike Jabari Walker, who hit his 50-game limit on Tuesday, Barlow can still appear in 10 more games for the Sixers before they have to convert him.

It's worth noting that the Sixers did not necessarily have to salary-dump Gordon to convert both Barlow and Jabari Walker from two-way deals to standard contracts.

After trading Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers were nearly $3 million below the $187.9 million luxury-tax line. Even if they convert both Walker and Barlow ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it will cost them roughly $884,000 apiece if both accept rest-of-season minimum contracts. The Sixers would still have more than $1 million in breathing room under the tax line. (And to be clear, nothing aside from ownership is prohibiting them from crossing into tax territory.)

Dumping Gordon suggests that Barlow might be getting more than a standard minimum contract. The Sixers have yet to spend their mid-level exception, so they could dip into that to give Barlow a larger deal.

When will Barlow get converted?

After dumping Gordon and McCain, the Sixers now have three open roster spots. None of their two-way players can play again until they fill all three.

The Sixers figure to convert Walker after the trade deadline but ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. It's unclear whether they'll follow suit with Barlow right away.

NEWS: The Sixers are signing Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract, source tells @thephillyvoice, which will help the team continue using Dominick Barlow’s remaining days of two-way availability. Bassey wasn’t active for any of the games covered by his first 10-day contract. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 5, 2026

The Sixers originally signed Bassey to a 10-day contract in late January once they ran out of Under-Fifteen Games for their two-way players. Converting Walker and re-signing Bassey to another 10-day would fill two of the three open roster spots, but the Sixers would still need to fill the third before their remaining two-way players could suit up again.

If Barlow is expected to receive more than a rest-of-season minimum deal, the most cost-effective approach would be to keep him on a two-way for now and sign another player to a 10-day contract before tonight's game against the Lakers. If he's going to settle for a minimum, there's no major cost benefit between juggling two 10-days to keep him eligible or just converting him right away.

Either way, the Sixers' juggling act with their final few roster spots isn't likely to be over at 3 p.m. ET today. Salary-dumping Gordon just gives the more financial flexibility to walk that tightrope over the coming days and weeks.