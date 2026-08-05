Why the Sixers Should Not Make Any More Moves Before the Regular Season Begins

Sixers fans crashed into reality on Monday night.

The Stein Line reported that the Portland Trail Blazers will not buy out the final two years of Jrue Holiday’s four-year, $134.4 million deal. This news disappointed many fans amid speculation and false reporting that Holiday would reunite with the Sixers upon clearing waivers.

“league sources say Portland is not about to just usher Holiday onto the open market.”



Can we finally put the obviously fake report to bed now? https://t.co/B3eYnVlQoG — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@CiavoNBA) August 4, 2026

After all, the fanbase has grown accustomed to their team taking big swings, between trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James. But the fireworks had to end at some point, and Holiday’s confirmed stay in Portland is an indicator. Without him as an option, there aren’t any remaining free agents who are worthwhile for Philadelphia to sign.

Plus, new team president Mike Gansey and the rest of the front office deserve a nice vacation.

Philadelphia literally cannot add another player

As it stands, the Sixers can't sign another player even if they wanted to, despite having one open roster spot. Philadelphia is $1.83 million below the first apron, which it cannot exceed because it used the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. The apron acts as a hard cap for a team that utilizes said exception.

The Sixers are now $1.8 million below the first tax apron after salary-dumping Johni Broome to the Clippers.



Philadelphia now has one roster spot remaining, but considering how close it is to the first apron, it's likely done making moves for the time being. pic.twitter.com/lXsD6AmLm9 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 28, 2026

Some may ask, “Can’t the Sixers still sign someone to a veteran minimum contract?” The answer is no, as such a salary would add at least $2 million to Philadelphia’s payroll, which would push the Sixers over the hard cap and is therefore not allowed. The one exception is if the Sixers sign an undrafted rookie to a minimum contract, which would cost just $1.36 million, but they'd be better off offering them a two-way deal.

The only realistic way Philadelphia could generate space for another player is by waiving Jabari Walker’s. Only $250,000 of his nearly $2.6 million contract is guaranteed, which means the Sixers would be $4.16 million from the first apron—more than enough for a veteran minimum.

Would that even be worth it, though?

Potential options

Aside from James Harden and restricted free agents stuck in stagnant negotiations, there aren’t many guys available who are appealing enough for Philadelphia to waive Walker and sign them.

Some fans want the Sixers to pursue 28-year-old center Nick Richards given their unproven frontcourt depth. The 6'11", 245-pound big man is a lob threat out of pick-and-rolls and gives a spark off the boards, as shown by his 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds through 20 games with the Chicago Bulls last year.

The Heat, Knicks and Lakers are among the teams to show free agent interest in Nick Richards.



One of the best remaining centers on the open market, Richards would sign to a contender for the veteran’s minimum. pic.twitter.com/fguSsD9m9V — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 20, 2026

But he struggles with decision-making and rim protection. With those flaws, the Sixers are better off seeing what they have in Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, and five-out combinations before sacrificing roster and apron flexibility. The Sixers can combine salaries in a trade, and they have nine second-round picks, so they can improve in other ways at the trade deadline in February.

Besides Richards, there aren’t any players worth mentioning except for Nicolas Batum. Even so, he will turn 38 years old this season. While his game isn’t built on athleticism, you have to wonder how much of anything he has left in the tank. If Philadelphia didn’t have to waive the 24-year-old Walker, it'd be worth considering a Batum reunion.

What’s next?

We’ve approached the point in the offseason where most of the smoke has cleared and two-way signings and training camp deals will take up the front pages aside from leaguewide restricted free agency drama that Philadelphia fortunately got a break from this summer.

So, what’s next? Nothing, or at least the answer should be nothing, barring anything unforeseen.

Gansey and Co. would be wise to pivot their focus to filling Philadelphia’s final two-way roster spot, with the other two taken by Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love, which also comes with a rather dull market.

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