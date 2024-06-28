Adrian Wojnarowski Defends Lakers’ Bronny James Pick With Fiery Rant About Nepotism
The Los Angeles Lakers did it.
With the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the storied franchise selected former USC guard Bronny James, a move that will pair the 19-year-old up with his legendary dad, LeBron James, if he decides to stay with the team.
While the NBA world instantly went nuts after the pick was announced, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quickly defended the move after it was made and shot down any critics who might be shouting about nepotism.
"I don't want to hear the charges, people talking about nepotism," Wojarnowski said on ESPN's draft show. "The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don't want to hear about it all of a sudden because Bronny James' father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league."
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka explained why the Lakers picked Bronny James, saying they loved his work ethic and his character.
This has been LeBron James's dream for many years, and now he has the chance to play with his son in the NBA, which would be pretty darn cool to see.