SI

Ben Simmons Was Nearly Perfect From the Field During His Clippers Debut

Simmons had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench in his first game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Silverman

Utah Jazz guard George defends LA Clippers guard/forward Simmons during the first half at the Delta Center.
Utah Jazz guard George defends LA Clippers guard/forward Simmons during the first half at the Delta Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ben Simmons was able to get in one game with his new team, the LA Clippers, before the NBA All-Star break. In his Clipper debut Thursday night, he played 27 minutes off the bench against the Utah Jazz and filled up the stat sheet.

Simmons scored 12 points on 4-for-5 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He grabbed seven rebounds along with six assists, three steals and a block.

Simmons's first points in his new uniform came via an alley-oop from Clippers star James Harden. The Utah defense left Simmons alone, not worried about him as a shooting threat, so he snuck toward the basket and was in position to put the perfect pass from Harden home.

The Clippers held on to beat the Jazz 120-116 in overtime. Harden did it all with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Clippers guard Norman Powell brought all the scoring L.A. needed with a 41-point night, including nine in overtime.

Simmons's debut went swimmingly and his teammates took notice.

"I think as soon as he checked in," Powell said postgame after he was asked when the game started to click for Simmons. "Just the passes and reads that he made, talking to me especially and some of the other guys, just when he has the ball what he's looking for. ... He's such a great passer, he sees the floor so well."

Simmons chose the Clippers as his next destination because he wanted to be there, which showed throughout his first game on the floor. He reached a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets and signed a rest-of-season contract with the Clippers Saturday after he cleared waivers.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA