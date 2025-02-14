Ben Simmons Was Nearly Perfect From the Field During His Clippers Debut
Ben Simmons was able to get in one game with his new team, the LA Clippers, before the NBA All-Star break. In his Clipper debut Thursday night, he played 27 minutes off the bench against the Utah Jazz and filled up the stat sheet.
Simmons scored 12 points on 4-for-5 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He grabbed seven rebounds along with six assists, three steals and a block.
Simmons's first points in his new uniform came via an alley-oop from Clippers star James Harden. The Utah defense left Simmons alone, not worried about him as a shooting threat, so he snuck toward the basket and was in position to put the perfect pass from Harden home.
The Clippers held on to beat the Jazz 120-116 in overtime. Harden did it all with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Clippers guard Norman Powell brought all the scoring L.A. needed with a 41-point night, including nine in overtime.
Simmons's debut went swimmingly and his teammates took notice.
"I think as soon as he checked in," Powell said postgame after he was asked when the game started to click for Simmons. "Just the passes and reads that he made, talking to me especially and some of the other guys, just when he has the ball what he's looking for. ... He's such a great passer, he sees the floor so well."
Simmons chose the Clippers as his next destination because he wanted to be there, which showed throughout his first game on the floor. He reached a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets and signed a rest-of-season contract with the Clippers Saturday after he cleared waivers.